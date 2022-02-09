Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet Retires

Tumwater, Washington, mayor Pete Kmet MS’77 has retired after 12 years of service as mayor and a total of 30 years as council member, deputy mayor, and mayor. During his years of service, Tumwater nearly tripled in size to a city with a population of more than 25,000. Tumwater is the home of the former Olympia Brewing Company and is fast becoming a center of craft brewing, distilling, and cider making. Under Pete’s leadership, Tumwater made significant investments in growth management planning, infrastructure, parks, and public safety. Pete also recently retired as a senior environmental engineer at the Washington State Department of Ecology, where he specialized in the cleanup of contaminated sites. He was a frequent instructor for the UW–Madison College of Engineering Professional Development. Pete’s wife, Nancy, is also a graduate of the UW–Madison College of Engineering.