Timothy Schultz Cofounds a Slack + Salesforce Integration Company

Tim Schultz ’07, MS’10 recently quit his job and took a risk to become a business owner. Tim brought his sales expertise to join with a team of two software developers as a cofounder of Centro, an independent software vendor that provides advanced Slack and Salesforce integration. In the six months since Tim has been an owner, Centro has brought in significant new partners and clients, and has been steadily making a name for itself in the Salesforce and Slack ecosystems. Tim’s passion for using technology and products to streamline the way an organization functions and communicates started during his time as an undergraduate student in the Wisconsin School of Business, and continued through his master’s program in educational leadership and policy analysis. Tim applies both degrees to his work, combining business knowledge and skills with an understanding of how organizations can improve (customer) persistence, which stems from his study of college-student persistence during his master’s degree work.