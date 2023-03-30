Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Thomas Parr ’94

Thomas Parr ’94

Mar. 30, 2023
Category: Career

Thomas Parr ’94 has been named director of the Upper Iowa University-Madison Center.

For more information, visit Upper Iowa University-Madison Center.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Christine DeSmet ’76, MA’87 to Judge WWA’s Annual Contest

Christine DeSmet, UW–Madison distinguished faculty associate (retired), is honored to judge the 2023 fiction category of the Wisconsin Writers Asso...