Teddy Wyder Takes a Leap of Faith, from Sales Executive to Franchisee

Teddy Wyder Takes a Leap of Faith, from Sales Executive to Franchisee

Apr. 29, 2022
Category: Career

Teddy Wyder ’05  became a business owner earlier this year by signing a franchise agreement with Fajita Pete’s to bring the fast-growing, Tex-Mex brand to the greater Chicago area. He chose Fajita Pete’s for their mouth-watering food and efficient delivery and take-out business model. Fajita Pete’s is based in Houston, Texas, and was founded by Pedro “Pete” Mora, a Latino immigrant like Teddy’s wife, Veronica. The first Chicago location will open later in 2022, and he hopes to expand the brand to other parts of the midwest in the future. Teddy received his undergraduate degree at the UW and his MBA at the University of Minnesota.

For more information, visit Fajita Pete's Chicago.
