Tax Lawyer Gina B. DeConcini Joins Moss & Barnett

Moss & Barnett is pleased to announce that Gina B. DeConcini has joined the firm’s business law and mergers, acquisitions, and corporate finance teams.

Gina advises clients on Minnesota, multistate, federal, and international tax planning and controversy resolution, including sales, use, property, and excise taxes; multistate and multinational income taxes; and international transaction tax planning. Gina also counsels nonprofit entities on tax exemption and related governance matters. In addition, she handles tax aspects of reorganizations and mergers and acquisitions for companies ranging from emerging businesses to multinational corporations.

Prior to joining Moss & Barnett, Gina was a partner for a national law firm for ten years, and she practiced with a Big Four accounting firm as a tax senior manager focusing in international tax planning for 14 years.

Gina received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School and her B.A., with honors, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“The depth and breadth of Gina’s tax experience and expertise will greatly enhance our already strong tax practice area, and we are extremely pleased to have Gina join us,” said Thomas J. Shroyer, Moss & Barnett’s Chief Executive Officer.