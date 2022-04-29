Sylvestra Ramirez Receives Diversity in Business Award

Sylvestra Ramirez ’05, DPT, MWH, CEAS, has been awarded the Diversity in Business Award from the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Diversity in Business Award salutes the spirit of entrepreneurship, growth, and optimism for the future by honoring individuals, companies, or organizations that deserve recognition for their contribution and commitment to their city and community. Ramirez founded Physical Therapy of Milwaukee (PTM) in 2013 to provide Milwaukee’s Hispanic community with the first fully bilingual physical therapy clinic.

“As a healthcare company, PTM has the opportunity to build a brand that creates patient healthcare equity, employs and nurtures a team, all while starting from a place of purpose. That purpose has been the guiding principle throughout these challenging years to harness the entrepreneurial spirit, remain optimistic about the future of healthcare and deliver to the Milwaukee community a necessary service.” — Dr. Sylvestra Ramirez