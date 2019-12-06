Dr. Sylvestra Ramirez “Defining Moment” Feature in PT in Motion Magazine

Skip Navigation

Dec. 06, 2019
Category: Performance

Physical Therapy of Milwaukee’s Clinic Founder/Director/Physical Therapist Dr. Sylvestra Ramirez has been featured in the American Physical Therapy Association’s PT in Motion magazine. Her Defining Moment feature “Creating a clinic that literally speaks its patients’ language” discusses how she established Milwaukee’s first bilingual Physical Therapy clinic. It also highlights the struggles of being an entrepreneur and why she chose to play a larger role in improving the health and wellness of the Milwaukee community by opening Physical Therapy of Milwaukee (PTM) in 2013. Follow the link to read the entire feature in the PT in Motion Magazine.

