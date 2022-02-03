Home
>
Susan Nieberle Works to Advance Nursing Resources
Susan Nieberle Works to Advance Nursing Resources
Susan A. Nieberle ’88 was recently promoted to the director of development position for the College of Nursing at Marquette University.
More Alumni Notes
Ana Hernandez Fister ’13 has taken a start-up electrical company from one electrician to 20 in three years.
Todd Shea ’87 has been named meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS office in La Crosse.
Ana Hernandez Fister ’13 has taken a start-up electrical company from one electrician to 20 in three years.
Todd Shea ’87 has been named meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS office in La Crosse.
Ana Hernandez Fister ’13 has taken a start-up electrical company from one electrician to 20 in three years.
Todd Shea ’87 has been named meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS office in La Crosse.