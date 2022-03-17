Skip Navigation

Steven L. Katz Applies Anthropology Degree to Manage More Effectively

Mar. 17, 2022
Category: Career

Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 (anthropology and history, respectively) developed insights and connections to anthropologists in the U.S. and U.K. for an article in Government Executive magazine published in Washington, D.C., titled “Managing Effectively from Afar: Lessons from Anthropologists during the Pandemic.”

For more information, visit Government Executive.
