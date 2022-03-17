Home
>
Steven L. Katz Applies Anthropology Degree to Manage More Effectively
Steven L. Katz Applies Anthropology Degree to Manage More Effectively
Mar. 17, 2022
Category: Career
Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 (anthropology and history, respectively) developed insights and connections to anthropologists in the U.S. and U.K. for an article in Government Executive magazine published in Washington, D.C., titled “Managing Effectively from Afar: Lessons from Anthropologists during the Pandemic.”
For more information, visit Government Executive.