Rekindling Old Ties at the Bottom of the Grand Canyon: Steven Birenbaum

In October 2022, four Badgers, who met at the Chi Psi Fraternity at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, reunited for a multi-day hiking trip in the Grand Canyon. Matt Risken ’90 (Molecular Biology), Doug Houser ’89 (History of Science), Steven Birenbaum ’91 (History and Political Science) and Will Pritchard ’90 (History) — pictured left to right — hiked from the North Rim to Phantom Ranch, a set of 1920s cabins that are the sole lodging below the canyon rim and reachable on foot, by mule, or rafting the Colorado River. The trip occurred after Pritchard secured four spots at Phantom Ranch, a nearly impossible reservation to get. The stunning location made for the ideal backdrop to laugh and laugh and reflect on the intervening years, which have passed so quickly. It was the first time some of the friends had seen each other in more than 30 years!