Steve Arndt Appointed as CEO of Explico
Steve Arndt Appointed as CEO of Explico
Steve Arndt ’88, PhD’96 of Chicago was named the CEO of Explico, Inc., a rapidly growing engineering and scientific services firm employing just under 50 people and having offices in six major U.S. cities.
More Alumni Notes
In September, Elizabeth Bahn Streby MD’01 became the chief medical officer of University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio.
Mark Johnston ’74 has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences.
Chris Winkler ’93 launched Consumer Science North earlier this year.
Anne L. Boyden Holmes ’74, MS’75 is the CEO of the National Association of Baby Boomer Women.
Mariana Pasturczak and Stuart Quinn were married on September 17, 2022. They met as undergraduate students who both worked at Four Lakes Market at Dejope.
