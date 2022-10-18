Skip Navigation

Steve Arndt Appointed as CEO of Explico

Oct. 18, 2022
Category: Career

Steve Arndt ’88, PhD’96 of Chicago was named the CEO of Explico, Inc., a rapidly growing engineering and scientific services firm employing just under 50 people and having offices in six major U.S. cities.

For more information, visit Explico, Inc..
