Stanley Frey ’85 Honored as Honeywell International’s Distinguished Technologist

Feb. 03, 2023
Category: Recognition

Stanley Frey ’85 was named Honeywell’s Distinguished Technologist for 2022 at the annual Honeywell Technology Symposium. In particular, his work in the application and continuous developments in the area of sustainable aviation fuel production was cited among his most recent accomplishments.

