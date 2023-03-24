Skip Navigation

Short Play Published by Janet Ruth Heller ’71, MA’73

Mar. 24, 2023
Category: Performance

In October 2022, Choeofpleirn Press published Janet Ruth Heller ’71, MA’73’s, one-act play “Pledging in Rushing through the Dark.” The editor is Ruth J. Heflin. “Pledging” is about two women friends who want to join sororities at Appleton College. However, the African American woman faces racial discrimination, and the Jewish woman needs to decide whether to pledge sororities that have accepted her but excluded her best friend. This drama is based on a true story. “Pledging” was performed at the Tritonysia Play Festival at Triton College in Illinois (2017). Janet Ruth Heller earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees with honors from UW–Madison.

For more information, visit Choeofpleirn Press.
