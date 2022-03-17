Skip Navigation

Sheldon Berman Receives AASA Distinguished Service Award

Mar. 17, 2022
Category: Career

After serving as superintendent of four districts in three states — Hudson, MA; Jefferson County (Louisville), KY; Eugene, OR; and Andover, MA — spanning 28 school years, Sheldon Berman ’71 was awarded the AASA, the School Superintendents Association, lifetime achievement Distinguished Service Award. He has made nationally significant contributions by furthering social-emotional learning practice, expanding special education funding and enhancing inclusive instructional strategies, advocating and implementing school integration, contributing guidance on administrative ethics through a decade of School Administrator’s Ethical Educator columns, and launching state-of-the-art virtual learning and instructional innovations. He has also been the recipient of lifetime achievement awards in the areas of social-emotional learning and character education.

For more information, visit AASA.
