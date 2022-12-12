Skip Navigation

Sarton Medal Awarded to Margaret Rossiter

Dec. 12, 2022
Category: Recognition

Margaret W. Rossiter MA’67 has been awarded the prestigious George Sarton Medal, by the History of Science Society, for “a lifetime of scholarly achievement” in the field.

