Sarton Medal Awarded to Margaret Rossiter
Margaret W. Rossiter MA’67 has been awarded the prestigious George Sarton Medal, by the History of Science Society, for “a lifetime of scholarly achievement” in the field.
More Alumni Notes
ideon Martin ’09 has joined the National Hockey League Players’ Association as associate counsel.
Margaret W. Rossiter MA’67 has been awarded the prestigious George Sarton Medal.
John McNamara ’88 has been named codirector of the Northwest Cooperative Development Center.
