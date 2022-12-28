Home
Sage Communications Promotes Ariel Kalish-Glassman to Vice President, Strategic Growth
Category: Career
Sage Communications, a strategic marketing agency, announced the promotion of Ariel Kalish-Glassman ’92 to the position of vice president, strategic growth. Previously she held the position of director of marketing.
As vice president, strategic growth, Ariel will be responsible for elevating Sage’s processes and value across multiple disciplines, from team collaborations to operations, recruiting and onboarding, business development, alliance initiatives/partnerships, and industry association involvement.
