Ryan Erickson Joins SlateStone Wealth

Ryan Erickson Joins SlateStone Wealth

Oct. 18, 2022
Category: Career

Ryan Erickson ’93 of Madison has joined SlateStone Wealth as managing director, senior portfolio manager, and partner of the recently expanded Madison office of the Florida-based firm. He has been serving clients as portfolio manager for 25 years, mainly in Wisconsin and Florida, with goals to continue to grow the Madison office.

For more information, visit SlateStone Wealth.
