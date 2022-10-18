Home
Ryan Erickson Joins SlateStone Wealth
Ryan Erickson ’93 of Madison has joined SlateStone Wealth as managing director, senior portfolio manager, and partner of the recently expanded Madison office of the Florida-based firm. He has been serving clients as portfolio manager for 25 years, mainly in Wisconsin and Florida, with goals to continue to grow the Madison office.
More Alumni Notes
Mariana Pasturczak and Stuart Quinn were married on September 17, 2022. They met as undergraduate students who both worked at Four Lakes Market at Dejope.
Geoff Harris ’96 and his wife, MaryLea, are the new owners of Solaire Homebuilders.
