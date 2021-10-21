Robert Epstein Launches Epstein Family Law

Robert Epstein ’05 has founded Epstein Family Law, a boutique law firm committed to compassion, honesty, integrity, and respect. During the course of his career, Epstein has established a track record of wins in and out of the courtroom, including favorable financial judgments in high-net-worth divorces and desirable child custody orders on behalf of clients with the odds stacked against them. He has also been recognized by his colleagues, with peer-selected honors from D Magazine’s Best Lawyers in Dallas (2016–21), Super Lawyers (2019–21), and Best Lawyers in America (2020–22).