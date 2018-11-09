Rick Miller retires after 31 years as VP of IT at UTHealth

Rick (Richard) Miller BS ’73 in Computer Science has announced his retirement from the University of Texas Health Science Center (UTHealth) at Houston on March 15th, 2019. Rick has been the vice president for information technology for over 31 years beginning July 13th, 1987. As a senior manager in the consulting practice of Peat Marwick (now KPMG), Rick consulted with UT on the selection and implementation of several systems. As the vice president, he has presided over the migration from two IBM mainframes to a hybrid environment comprised of over two thousand servers connecting to thousands of devices in a healthcare setting.