Remembering Charles W. Forsberg: Charles W. Forsberg

Charles W. Forsberg ’57, passed away on November 30, 2021, at the age of 87. Charles was the devoted husband of Patricia (Hallett) for 57 years; loving father of Jennifer (Phillip) Lewis, Kimberly (David) Baker, and Douglas (Amy); proud and loving grandfather of Andrew and Kaleb Lewis, Amelia and Noah Baker, and Cara and Peter Forsberg; brother of Margaret (Mills) and Robert, and brother-in-law of Barbara Kauper and Arthur and Deborah Hallett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Dorothy, sister Sharon, brothers-in-law Ronald Kauper and Ted Mills, and sisters-in-law Darlene Forsberg and Margo Forsberg.