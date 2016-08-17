Reinhart Shareholder Nathan Wautier Accepted Into the American College of Mortgage Attorneys

MADISON – Nathan J. Wautier, shareholder in Reinhart’s Real Estate Practice, has been accepted as an American College of Mortgage Attorneys (ACMA) Fellow.

Wautier serves the business and legal needs of a broad range of individual, corporate, and institutional clients. He primarily advises real estate developers, business owners, operators, borrowers, and lenders on development projects and related financings.

According to ACMA, its Fellows are “considered to be the best of the best in the mortgage law industry, and they make a point of giving back to the industry.”

To be considered for membership, a qualified lawyer must be nominated by an ACMA Fellow and must meet rigorous criteria. Nominees must:

•Be licensed to practice in the highest court in their state/province.

•Be a distinguished practitioner in the law relating to real estate mortgage transactions.

•Have distinguished themselves through their bar association activities; lecturing; writing articles; drafting legislation or participating in the legislative process; or writing briefs of significant precedent to mortgage transactions.

Reinhart is the only Wisconsin law firm to have three ACMA fellows: Wautier; shareholder John M. Murphy, accepted in 2012; and of counsel Harvey L. Temkin, accepted in 2008.