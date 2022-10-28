Home
Rebecca Silverman Is 2022-23 University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholar
Oct. 28, 2022
Category: Recognition
Rebecca Silverman ’17 was selected as one of the 2022–23 Obama Foundation Scholars for her work promoting literacy access on the South Side of Chicago. The Scholars program offers a robust curriculum of leadership development, networking activities, mentorship, and service activities. This curriculum will help Scholars make their efforts more effective, identify innovative solutions to complex global problems, and promote change through values-based leadership.
For more information, visit University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars.