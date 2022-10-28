Skip Navigation

Rebecca Silverman Is 2022-23 University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholar

Oct. 28, 2022
Category: Recognition

Rebecca Silverman ’17 was selected as one of the 2022–23 Obama Foundation Scholars for her work promoting literacy access on the South Side of Chicago. The Scholars program offers a robust curriculum of leadership development, networking activities, mentorship, and service activities. This curriculum will help Scholars make their efforts more effective, identify innovative solutions to complex global problems, and promote change through values-based leadership.

