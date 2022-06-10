Skip Navigation

Jay W. Pscheidt Receives Briskey Award

Jun. 10, 2022
Category: Recognition

Oregon State University professor Jay W. Pscheidt ’80, MS’83, PhD’85 was awarded the College of Agricultural Sciences Briskey Award for Faculty Excellence on June 2, 2022. He has led a statewide extension program related to the diagnosis and management of diseases of fruit, nut, and ornamental/nursery crops since 1988. Other activities include teaching the summer field plant problem diagnosis class and master gardener classes. He is also coeditor of The Pacific Northwest Plant Disease Management Handbook. Active programs include testing the efficacy of many chemical compounds, biologicals, and techniques for control of various tree fruit, nut, and ornamental diseases important to Oregon’s agricultural industries.

For more information, visit Briskey Award for Faculty Excellence.
