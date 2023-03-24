Pierce J. Peterson ’18 Listed as an Inventor on Nine U.S. Patents

Pierce J. Peterson ’18 is listed as an inventor on nine patents issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2022.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, Peterson went to work as a product design engineer at Madison-based Placon Corporation. At Placon, he designs thermoformed packaging for a wide range of industries and works with cross-functional teams to implement his designs into finished goods. He also documents the company’s patent-related activities and works with attorneys to protect intellectual property and ensure that existing patents are not being infringed upon.

Of the nine patents Peterson is listed on, seven are assigned to S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., and protect the ornamental designs for a number of its Ziploc brand containers, while the remaining two are assigned to Placon Corporation and protect the ornamental designs for the bases of its tamper-evident salad bowl containers that came out in 2022.