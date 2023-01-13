Peter Clarkson ’08 and JoLynn Henke ’11 Take the Beauty Industry by Storm

Two UW alumni, JoLynn Henke ’11 and Peter Clarkson ’08 have joined forces to rewrite the script on the way we approach skincare. Henke and Clarkson are flipping the notion that skincare is a face-only concern, all the while supporting ALS research and rehoming efforts for rescue dogs, and attempting to greenify a notoriously wasteful category of consumer goods. The cofounders hope to see more glowing faces (and bodies) cheering on Bucky at Camp Randall soon. On, Wisconsin!