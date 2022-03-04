Personal and Professional Achievements for Author David Joseph Marcou as of March 2, 2022

David Joseph Marcou ’73 (history), Wisconsin’s most prolific author, continues to publish his books, plays, poems, photos, etc. He’s authored and published more than 265 of his own books so far, including his award-winning Spirit of America series comprising 180+ titles. Many of his books are groundbreaking and award-winning titles. David’s freelance writings and photos have also been published in newspapers and magazines since 1974. His son, Matthew, is an electrical engineer and military veteran living in Illinois.