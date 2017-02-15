Patent Agent Elaine Morlock, PhD., Joins Klarquist Sparkman, LLP

Klarquist Sparkman is pleased to announce that patent agent Elaine V. Morlock, PhD., has joined the firm.

Dr. Morlock has prepared and prosecuted patent applications covering biotechnology and pharmaceutical technologies including diagnostic methods, pharmaceutical compositions and excipients, immune therapies, antibody therapeutics, and metabolic engineering. Prior to joining Klarquist, Dr. Morlock was a patent agent at Mintz Levin, where she counseled clients and inventors regarding technology and patent processes, performed patentability and freedom to operate searches, and evaluated intellectual property portfolios for financing and licensing opportunities.

Morlock received her PhD. in Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology from University of Wisconsin, Madison, and her BS in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.