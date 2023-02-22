Passing of Jessica Staszak Abitz ’03

Wednesday, February 8th, we tragically and unexpectedly lost Jessica Staszak Abitz ’03 at the young age of 43. Jess was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and positive spirit. Jess was an accomplished and eloquent writer, gifted artist, and passionate health advocate. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2003 with honors in communications. She went on to use her degree to found Fire It Up Freelance and pursue ghost writing through Click Clack Writing in Minnesota. She was a rare spirit, and we were blessed to know her and love her.