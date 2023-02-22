Home
Passing of Jessica Staszak Abitz ’03
Wednesday, February 8th, we tragically and unexpectedly lost Jessica Staszak Abitz ’03 at the young age of 43. Jess was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and positive spirit. Jess was an accomplished and eloquent writer, gifted artist, and passionate health advocate. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2003 with honors in communications. She went on to use her degree to found Fire It Up Freelance and pursue ghost writing through Click Clack Writing in Minnesota. She was a rare spirit, and we were blessed to know her and love her.
In the early 1990s, we moved our Euro HQ from London to Brussels. A new director of finance was appointed when we moved to Belgium. He made an appointment to meet me in my new office in Brussels. As we talked, Leopold Delvaux saw a picture taped t...
Peter R. Chaston ’76 died on June 15, 2022. In 1976, he earned his master’s degree in meteorology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison .
Lee Mevis ’58 passed away on December 27, 2022, at age 86. He is survived by his wife, Julianne Jordan Mevis, two daughters Sarah (Michael) Keefe and Molly (Steve) Hannan, and grandchildren Eleanor & Charlie Hannan and Danny & Anna Keefe.<...
Stanley Frey ’85 was named Honeywell’s Distinguished Technologist for 2022 at the annual Honeywell Technology Symposium.
John Rumpf ’79 retired from Baird as director of corporate communications on January 3, 2023, after more than two decades at the financial services firm.
Patrick D. McNally ’99 was elected president of Borgelt, Powell, Peterson & Frauen, S.C., a Milwaukee-based law firm specializing in civil litigation defense.
