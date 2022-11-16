Overseas Press Club Awards Recognize Dylan Moriarty

Washington Post journalists, including graphics reporter and cartographer Dylan Moriarty ’13, were recognized with the 2022 Kim Wall Award, which honors the use of creative and dynamic digital storytelling, for “Africa’s Rising Cities.” Before joining the Post, Dylan, a member of the North American Cartographic Information Society, worked as a cartographer at the Wall Street Journal, focusing on U.S. news. Dylan received his BS in history from the UW, as well as certificates in cartography and mathematics.