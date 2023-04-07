Home
>
Obituary: Ronald Pinsky ’67
Obituary: Ronald Pinsky ’67
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD. Born in Milwaukee, WI, in 1946, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin and went on to earn a master’s degree in education from the University of Virginia and a juris doctorate from George Washington University.
More Alumni Notes
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s W...
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s W...
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s W...