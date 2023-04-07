Skip Navigation

Obituary: Ronald Pinsky ’67

Obituary: Ronald Pinsky ’67

Apr. 07, 2023
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD. Born in Milwaukee, WI, in 1946, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin and went on to earn a master’s degree in education from the University of Virginia and a juris doctorate from George Washington University.

For more information, visit legacy.com.
