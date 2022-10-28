In Memoriam: Robert “Bob” Blint, 1944–2022

Robert “Bob” Blint ’67 of Stoughton, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1944, in Janesville, WI, the son of Albert and Laura Blint. Bob graduated from the UW in 1967 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He married Judith Lynne Rosenberg on March 30, 1969, in Appleton, WI. In 1972, Bob founded Union Prescription Center (ValueCare), an independent pharmacy he owned and ran successfully until retiring in 2010.

He is survived by his children, Stacy Blint of Milwaukee, WI, Andrew J. (Allison) Blint, MD, of Roscoe, IL, and Benjamin (Heather Wolter) Blint of Racine, WI; grandchildren, Simone (Stacy) Blint-Bruni, Avery Bernhagen, Zoey Bernhagen, and Stevey (Andrew and Allison) Blint, and Harper (Ben and Heather) Blint; and his former spouse, Judy Blint. Bob was preceded in death by his brother, John Blint.