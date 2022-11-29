Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Nick and Gabriela Falk Welcome a Future Badger

Nick and Gabriela Falk Welcome a Future Badger

Nov. 29, 2022
Category: Family

Gabriela Falk ’14 and Nick Falk ’13 welcomed the newest Badger to the family, Xander Torres Falk, in November 2022.

Xander was born in Little Rock, AR, during a Packers victory. He can’t wait to see his first football game at Camp Randall and grab some ice cream at the Union Terrace.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

In Memoriam: Elva Jean Keaton ’90

Do you know any amazing Badger alumni who deserve to be honored by their alma mater? Nominate them for an Alumni Award today!