Nicholas D. Castronovo and Jonathan R. Eiden Promoted to Shareholder at von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

Randall D. Crocker, President and CEO of von Briesen & Roper, s.c., has announced the promotion of Attorneys Nicholas D. Castronovo and Jonathan R. Eiden, among others, to Shareholders of the firm.

Attorney Nicholas D. Castronovo is a Shareholder in the Milwaukee office. His practice focuses on commercial and business litigation. Castronovo is recognized as a Rising StarSM by Wisconsin Super Lawyers®. He is a member of the Milwaukee Bar Association and the State Bar of Wisconsin and serves on the firm’s Summer Associate Program and Recruiting Committee. Castronovo received a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin and a B.A. from Northwestern University. He resides in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Attorney Jonathan R. Eiden is a Shareholder in the Oshkosh office. His practice focuses on labor and employment matters and his clients include public and private employers of all sizes in a variety of industries. In 2017, Eiden was recognized by the Wisconsin Law Journal as one of their “Up and Coming Lawyers”. He is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin and the Outagamie County Bar Association. He serves on the Board of Directors (VP of Legislation) for the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) Fox Valley Chapter. Eiden received a J.D., cum laude, and a B.A., with high honors, from the University of Wisconsin. He resides in Appleton, Wisconsin.