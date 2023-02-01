New York Times spotlights Marcela Guerrero MA’05, PhD’15

In her five years at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, Department of Art History alumna Marcela Guerrero MA’05, PhD’15 has helped broaden the scope of artists and audiences as the Hispanic population continues to grow and museums try to reflect more diverse audiences. See the Jan. 19, 2023, the New York Times article, “How the Whitney’s Top Latino Curator Is Shaking Up the Art World,” which was published as part of their Transforming Spaces series, about women driving change in sometimes unexpected places.