New Position: Barmak Kusha
Feb. 02, 2017
Barmak Kusha ’90 (MPH from Yale ’98), has accepted a position at John Snow Inc (JSI) as a Program Manager in the JSI Immunization Center. He oversees a portfolio of projects strengthening routine immunization systems in French-speaking Africa and the Caribbean, supports new business development, and is involved in mHealth and applied technology efforts, while overseeing a diverse staff at headquarters and in the field.