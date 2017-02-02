New Position: Barmak Kusha

Skip Navigation

Feb. 02, 2017
Category: Career

Barmak Kusha ’90 (MPH from Yale ’98), has accepted a position at John Snow Inc (JSI) as a Program Manager in the JSI Immunization Center. He oversees a portfolio of projects strengthening routine immunization systems in French-speaking Africa and the Caribbean, supports new business development, and is involved in mHealth and applied technology efforts, while overseeing a diverse staff at headquarters and in the field.

