DLA Piper Represents CIRCOR in US$172 Million Sale of Energy End Market-Serving Business: Nathaniel D. McKitterick

DLA Piper represented CIRCOR International, Inc., a provider of flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the industrial, energy, aerospace and defense markets, in the US$172 million sale of its Instrumentation and Sampling business to Crane Co.

The Instrumentation and Sampling business manufactures valves, fittings, regulators and sampling systems primarily serving energy end markets. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Adam Ghander (Boston) led the DLA Piper team, which also included partners Julia Kovacs (Washington, DC), Paolo Morante, Drew Young, Jeffrey Salinger (all of New York), Nathaniel McKitterick, Ute Krudewagen (both of Silicon Valley) and Cathryn Le Regulski (Northern Virginia); of counsel Sanjay Shirodkar and Nia Brown (both of Washington, DC); and associates Kurt Weaver, Tim Fuhriman, Alexandra Klingenstein, and Michael Jamieson (all of Boston).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for nine consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.