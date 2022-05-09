Home
Moving Forward: Carol Ann Muratore
May. 09, 2022
Category: Career
Carol Muratore ’86, JD’89 has joined MLG Capital as associate general counsel. MLG Capital is a private real estate investment firm that is a perfect fit for Carol, who had previously been a real estate attorney, first at Michael Best & Friedrich and then at Godfrey & Kahn in Milwaukee. Carol is excited for this new adventure and hoping to also fit in some golf and trips to the Memorial Union Terrace in the summer.