Moving Forward: Carol Ann Muratore

May. 09, 2022
Category: Career

Carol Muratore ’86, JD’89 has joined MLG Capital as associate general counsel. MLG Capital is a private real estate investment firm that is a perfect fit for Carol, who had previously been a real estate attorney, first at Michael Best & Friedrich and then at Godfrey & Kahn in Milwaukee. Carol is excited for this new adventure and hoping to also fit in some golf and trips to the Memorial Union Terrace in the summer.

