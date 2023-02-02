Mikaela Louie ’11 Elected to Alzheimer’s Association National Board

Mikaela Louie ’11 of Seattle was recently elected to the Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors. Louie joins the 30-member, volunteer governing board in steering the strategic direction of the Alzheimer’s Association as it carries out its mission to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Since 2014, Louie has served on the board of directors for the Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter, including in her most recent role as board chair. She also served as chair of the chapter’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. Additionally, Louie is the Alzheimer’s advocacy ambassador to U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

Louie’s long-time support and involvement with the Alzheimer’s Association is personal. Over a decade ago, her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Since then, Louie has devoted her time and efforts with the Alzheimer’s Association to drive a more inclusive narrative, advocate for equitable services, and fight for a cure.

“I am thrilled to join the Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors to be a steward of the organization and this cause,” Louie said. “I am energized and excited about the direction of the organization, its emphasis on health equity, and the prospect of changing the course of this devastating disease for individuals, caregivers, families, and future generations.”

Louie currently serves as an associate at Foster Garvey P.C., one of the largest law firms based in the Pacific Northwest with offices in Seattle, Portland, Spokane, Washington, DC, and New York. In her current role, Louie represents health care facilities and providers on a wide range of legal matters, allowing them to focus on offering quality care and access to their patients and communities.