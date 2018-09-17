VA Radiologist Awarded White House Leadership Fellowship: Michelle Dorsey

Michelle Dorsey, MD, Chief of Radiology at the Phoenix VA Health Care System, is now the first Department of Veterans Affairs physician to earn a White House Leadership Fellowship in the history of the prestigious leadership development program. The White House Leadership Development Program, sponsored by Executive Office of the President and supported by the President’s Management Council and the Performance Improvement Council, harnesses the top talent from across government to support implementation of key priorities and address mission critical challenges, such as the Cross-Agency Priority Goals in the President’s Management Agenda. Fellows work on the Federal Government’s most significant and highest impact problems that require the coordination of multiple Federal Agencies to succeed. The goal of the program is to build a cadre of enterprise-wide government leaders with strong inter-agency experience and exposure to a broad cross-section of government.

In October, Dorsey will relocate to Washington, DC, for 12 months to work in the White House Office of Management and Budget to provide programmatic leadership for the federal government’s Customer Experience Cross-Agency Priority Goal. Customer service improvements made during the pursuit of this objective have the potential to impact millions of Americans in such areas as Medicare and Veterans Health Care as well as airport security screening, emergency and disaster relief, federal student aid, national parks, and passport services.