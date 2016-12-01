Michael Best Welcomes New Real Estate Associate: Jonathan T. Luljak

Jonathan T. Luljak has joined Michael Best as an associate in the firm’s Real Estate Practice Group.

Luljak represents real estate developers in the acquisition, entitlement, financing, and construction of commercial real estate projects. He helps his clients navigate state and local government issues, including zoning and tax issues.

Prior to joining Michael Best, Luljak worked with the Mergers & Acquisitions team at a multinational professional services firm, where he assisted clients on matters from an indirect tax perspective. He also gained valuable experience with a variety of real estate and tax issues as a clerk at two Chicago-based firms.

Luljak received his J.D. and his L.L.M. in Taxation from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, where he won a CALI Award for Legal Writing, was a Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot Fellow, and was a participant with the Loyola Federal Clinic. He received his B.A. in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.