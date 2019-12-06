Law alumna named General Counsel at nation’s largest public HBCU: Melissa Holloway

The Board of Trustees at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University voted unanimously to appoint Melissa Jackson Holloway as the university’s general counsel, effective May 20, 2019.

Holloway previously served as deputy general counsel at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana where she provides a wide range of legal support services, including the supervision of attorneys and support staff; management of the university’s response to external requests for information; government inquiries; external and internal complaints; supervision and management of outside counsel; representation before state and federal agencies; and drafting of contracts, policies and other legal documents. Prior to her service at Ball State, Holloway served over the past two decades as chief legal counsel at North Carolina Central University and legal counsel for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Prior to entering higher education, Holloway spent four years as a litigation and employee benefits associate at Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.