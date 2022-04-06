Matthew Green Named a 2022 Golden Apple Teacher

Matthew Green ’03 of Rockford, IL, is a 2022 Golden Apple Award recipient. Golden Apple recipients are recognized for making a difference in their communities through their commitment to educational excellence. Mr. Green was surprised in his classroom by Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford staff, board members, and sponsors; his principal and district superintendent; family; and media. Matt was distinguished among 20 outstanding secondary school teacher finalists representing public and non-public school districts of Winnebago and Boone counties. Since November, all 20 participated in a rigorous selection process which included a self-reflective essay, letters of recommendation, several classroom observations, and an interview. The newest Golden Apple teachers will be celebrated at a banquet with a red carpet arrival. Matt will be presented with a cash award, a P.D. stipend, a laptop, and a scholarship from Rockford University. He will also be inducted into the GA Academy.