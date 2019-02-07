Home
>
Performa Principal Matt Marek
Performa Principal Matt Marek
We are thrilled to announce that Matt Marek joined the ownership group of Performa, Inc. The announcement was made in January of 2019. Matt Marek is a professional engineer and LEED certified. His career with the firm began in 2011 as an Electrical Engineer and evolved to include Director of Engineering. Matt is currently Vice President of Capital Strategies.
More Alumni Notes
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.