Performa Principal Matt Marek

Feb. 07, 2019
Category: Career

We are thrilled to announce that Matt Marek joined the ownership group of Performa, Inc. The announcement was made in January of 2019. Matt Marek is a professional engineer and LEED certified. His career with the firm began in 2011 as an Electrical Engineer and evolved to include Director of Engineering. Matt is currently Vice President of Capital Strategies.

