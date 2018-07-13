Home
1st Native American J-School grad wins Medill NAJA lifetime achievement award: Mary Annette Pember
The Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) has selected Mary Annette Pember as the recipient of the 2018 NAJA-Medill Milestone Achievement Award.
1st Native Woman to graduate from UW J-School 1985 J-School BA grad
More Alumni Notes
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
