1st Native American J-School grad wins Medill NAJA lifetime achievement award: Mary Annette Pember

Jul. 13, 2018
Category: Recognition

The Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) has selected Mary Annette Pember as the recipient of the 2018 NAJA-Medill Milestone Achievement Award.

1st Native Woman to graduate from UW J-School 1985 J-School BA grad

