Mark S. Esselman Retires

Feb. 03, 2022
Category: Career

Mark Esselman ’80 has retired after 42 1/2 years in human resources, the last 29 1/2 of which were in the role of chief human resources officer, including at two Fortune 500 companies. Throughout his career, he worked in a variety of industries including oil & gas, chemicals, technology, consumer packaged goods, and communications. An expansive bucket list, including following the Badgers sports activities, will keep him active.

