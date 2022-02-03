Mark S. Esselman Retires

Mark Esselman ’80 has retired after 42 1/2 years in human resources, the last 29 1/2 of which were in the role of chief human resources officer, including at two Fortune 500 companies. Throughout his career, he worked in a variety of industries including oil & gas, chemicals, technology, consumer packaged goods, and communications. An expansive bucket list, including following the Badgers sports activities, will keep him active.