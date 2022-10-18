Home
Mark Johnston Elected to National Academy of Sciences
Oct. 18, 2022
Mark Johnston ’74, professor emeritus, University of Colorado School of Medicine, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences. Mark is a molecular geneticist recognized for his research into how yeast cells sense and respond to nutrients. He earned his BA at the UW and his PhD at the University of California–Berkeley.
