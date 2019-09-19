Home
>
From Physicians to Hospitals: Mark Grapentine
From Physicians to Hospitals: Mark Grapentine
Mark Grapentine, JD (’90, JD ’97) is the new Vice President of Communications for the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Grapentine had spent the previous 16 years at the Wisconsin Medical Society, most recently as the Senior Vice President for Government Relations.
While he cannot give medical advice, Grapentine can probably find someone who can figure out what’s going on with you.
More Alumni Notes
Rolf Otto Stadheim, 82, Class of 1962, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 29, 2023. Rolf was born on May 3, 1940, in Kansas City, MO, to Otto and Olga Stadheim. He grew up in Park Ridge, IL, and lived in the Chicago area his whole life. A lover...
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
Rolf Otto Stadheim, 82, Class of 1962, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 29, 2023. Rolf was born on May 3, 1940, in Kansas City, MO, to Otto and Olga Stadheim. He grew up in Park Ridge, IL, and lived in the Chicago area his whole life. A lover...
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
Rolf Otto Stadheim, 82, Class of 1962, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 29, 2023. Rolf was born on May 3, 1940, in Kansas City, MO, to Otto and Olga Stadheim. He grew up in Park Ridge, IL, and lived in the Chicago area his whole life. A lover...
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.