From Physicians to Hospitals: Mark Grapentine

Sep. 19, 2019
Category: Career

Mark Grapentine, JD (’90, JD ’97) is the new Vice President of Communications for the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Grapentine had spent the previous 16 years at the Wisconsin Medical Society, most recently as the Senior Vice President for Government Relations.

While he cannot give medical advice, Grapentine can probably find someone who can figure out what’s going on with you.

For more information, visit Wisconsin Hospital Association.
