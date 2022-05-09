Marissa Downs Appointed to Legacy Private Trust Company’s Board of Directors

Legacy Private Trust Company recently announced the appointment of Marissa Downs to their board of directors. Marissa received a BBA from UW–Madison in 2001 in real estate and urban land economics. According to President Michael Mahlik, “The Legacy Board of Directors is comprised of distinguished business and community leaders dedicated to contributing their expertise to support our mission of providing outstanding wealth management to our clients. Marissa was selected from an extensive list of potential board candidates because of her deep roots in the Fox Valley, the unique perspective she will bring to the board, her strong business acumen, and the level of both personal and professional respect she enjoys. Marissa will be a valuable resource in expanding our company brand, strategically analyzing and positioning our company, and expanding our service offerings and geographical footprint.”