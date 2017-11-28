UW-Madison Grad Marilyn Scholl inducted into the Cooperative Hall of Fame

UW-Madison alum Marilyn Scholl has been selected to be inducted into the Cooperative Hall of Fame, the highest honor offered by the cooperative community in the United States. Marilyn received her bachelors degree from UW Milwaukee in 1978, her master’s in Continuing Adult and Vocational Education (CAVE) from UW Madison in 1996. She worked at the UW Center for Cooperatives from 1987-1996.

