Lucinda K. Treat Joins Independent Sports & Entertainment as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE) – an integrated sports, media, entertainment and management company – announced that Lucinda K. Treat has joined the company as executive vice president and general counsel. Treat is a seasoned corporate executive with more than 20 years of legal, business and strategic experience in the sports, entertainment and consumer products industries, having held senior leadership positions at The Madison Square Garden Company, Palace Sports & Entertainment and Revlon.

In her new role, Treat will oversee all aspects of ISE’s legal affairs and human resources. She will be based at ISE’s New York City office.

Treat most recently served as executive vice president, chief legal and administrative officer of Revlon, one of the world’s leading beauty and cosmetics companies, where she was responsible for global legal, human resources, compliance, security, facilities, government affairs and corporate communications functions. Previously, Treat was executive vice president, business operations and strategy at Palace Sports & Entertainment, where she oversaw the business operations of the Detroit Pistons and the Palace of Auburn Hills as well as the entertainment business of the DTE Energy Music Theatre and Meadow Brook Music Festival. She joined the Palace after serving as executive vice president and general counsel of The Madison Square Garden Company where she oversaw all aspects of legal and business affairs for the company, including the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Liberty; MSG Networks; MSG Entertainment; the Radio City Rockettes; the Madison Square Garden arena, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and the Chicago Theatre. Treat has also held leadership positions at New England Sports Ventures, owner of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, New England Sports Network, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Group, and at the Florida Marlins Baseball Club. She started her legal career at the New York law firm of Shearman & Sterling, where she worked in Mergers & Acquisitions. She graduated magna cum laude from the Georgetown University Law Center, and received her undergraduate degree with distinction from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.